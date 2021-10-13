WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

WEX stock opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

