WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $178.18

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.18, but opened at $183.76. WEX shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 1,353 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

