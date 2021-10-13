WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.29. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WEX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WEX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.