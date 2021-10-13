WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $17.30 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $17.30 or 0.00031425 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $116.57 million and $2.34 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.50 or 0.99955001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.58 or 0.06233772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.