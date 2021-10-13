Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NYSE WPM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,066. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

