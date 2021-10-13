Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.
NYSE WPM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,066. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
