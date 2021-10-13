Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $2.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 5,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.