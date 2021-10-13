White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $147,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

WTM stock opened at $1,087.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,138.54. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

