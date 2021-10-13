Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $552.43 or 0.00959194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $28,045.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

