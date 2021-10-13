Widercoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $260,895.79 and $63,832.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

