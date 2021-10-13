William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.