Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $38.95 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $19.34 or 0.00033986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,139,178 coins and its circulating supply is 2,014,178 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

