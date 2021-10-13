Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

