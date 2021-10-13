Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

