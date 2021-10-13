Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WELX opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Winland has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

