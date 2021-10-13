Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695,045 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.75% of Wintrust Financial worth $334,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

