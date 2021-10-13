WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.61

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 5626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 491.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth about $868,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

