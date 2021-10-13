WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $74.26. 21,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 46,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

