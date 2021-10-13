Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Down 8.3%

Wise plc (LON:WISE) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 922.20 ($12.05) and last traded at GBX 928.80 ($12.13). Approximately 4,808,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,610,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012.50 ($13.23).

WISE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,032.87. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

