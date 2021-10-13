Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,853.55

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,853.55 ($63.41) and traded as low as GBX 4,588 ($59.94). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,588 ($59.94), with a volume of 283,343 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,010.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,853.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.61.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

