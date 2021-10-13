WOO Network (WOO) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $506.88 million and $50.62 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00209822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00093369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 522,401,494 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

