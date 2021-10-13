Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $666,298.36 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $666,298.36 and approximately $64,708.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,413.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.38 or 0.06277888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00309496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.24 or 0.01035018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00092978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00478697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.04 or 0.00339709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00299469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.