Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.38 and last traded at $268.29. Approximately 14,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Workday by 9.4% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

