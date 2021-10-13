Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Workhorse Group worth $144,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of WKHS opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

