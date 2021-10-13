Wownero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,609.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $131,609.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.