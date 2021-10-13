Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $434.64 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,305.39 or 1.00037842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.08 billion and $434.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 210,818 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

