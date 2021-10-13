Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $470.73 or 0.00820354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,022,422 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

