Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

