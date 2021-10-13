Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.76

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.76 and last traded at $160.77, with a volume of 9231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.91.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

