Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,506,000 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the September 15th total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,096.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

XYIGF stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.