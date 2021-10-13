Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,506,000 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the September 15th total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,096.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

XYIGF stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.