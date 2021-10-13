xSuter Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168,036.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, xSuter has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One xSuter coin can now be bought for about $150.76 or 0.00258809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $168,036.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00117453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.80 or 1.00056008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.06206138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

