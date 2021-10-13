Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $2.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 334,505 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 188.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 182,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 40,780.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

