Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.40. 4,988,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,227. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.421647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

