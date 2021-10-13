Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.60 and traded as low as C$5.07. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 2,418,012 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.421647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

