YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.27

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.27 and traded as low as $85.46. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $85.57, with a volume of 9,798 shares traded.

YASKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

