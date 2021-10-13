Ycash (YEC) Hits One Day Volume of $30,535.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $30,535.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00205408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00125839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,673,219 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.