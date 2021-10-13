Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Down 69.8% in September

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth $135,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

