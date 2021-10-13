YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $68,119.88 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $68,119.88 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.58 or 0.06266582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00311426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.41 or 0.01030304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00470358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00336291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00298418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004732 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

