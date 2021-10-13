yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $163,078.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

