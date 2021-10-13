YUMMY One Day Volume Reaches $237,601.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $237,601.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,162,237,201 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

