Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 833.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

