Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $313.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.01 million to $317.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

