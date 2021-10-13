Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Evolent Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 31.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 213.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

