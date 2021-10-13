Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $10.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GAMB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

