Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.