Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

