Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,904. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

