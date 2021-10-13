Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.05 million and the highest is $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $191.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $220.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

