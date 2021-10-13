Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

APPF stock opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

