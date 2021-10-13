Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.54). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,416. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

