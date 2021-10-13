Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report $35.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.38 million. CareCloud posted sales of $31.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $135.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,940 shares of company stock worth $471,585. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

MTBC opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

